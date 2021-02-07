CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Don't let Super Bowl become superspreader, officials plead | Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests | See DC region's vaccine progress
The Latest: Georgia-Texas A&M, Florida-Tennessee postponed

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 1:12 PM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Southeastern Conference has postponed two men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday night.

The league on Sunday announced the postponement of the Georgia-Texas A&M and Florida-Tennessee games, citing a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and No. 22 Florida programs.

Makeup dates for the two games have not been determined.

Georgia will visit No. 11 Tennessee on Wednesday night. That game was initially scheduled for Wednesday, March 3.

