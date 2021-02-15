CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Town hall clears up questions | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » The Latest: ACC postpones…

The Latest: ACC postpones Clemson-Notre Dame men’s hoops

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 11:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Clemson’s men’s basketball game at Notre Dame scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The conference says in a release that the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s program. The team is following ACC protocols.

A makeup date has not been announced.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

Direct hire authorities are becoming more and more popular, MSPB says

COVID-19 pandemic ‘knocked down’ stigma of telework, but will it last?

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up