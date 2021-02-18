CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | Brazil variant detected in Md. | Va. launches call center | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
The Latest: ACC basketball tournaments not selling tickets

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 11:39 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Atlantic Coast Conference says the league won’t make public tickets available for fans to attend its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

In a statement Thursday, the league said attendance at the two tournaments in Greensboro, North Carolina, would be limited to family and guests of team personnel. The ACC cited current state health regulations, saying the league would take any potential changes to those guidelines under consideration.

The Greensboro Coliseum will require masks to be worn by anyone in the facility. The women’s tournament is March 3-7, while the men’s tournament is March 9-13.

