The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (29)
|15-1
|748
|2
|2. UConn
|13-1
|703
|3
|3. Louisville
|18-1
|667
|1
|4. NC State (1)
|12-2
|642
|4
|5. Stanford
|17-2
|634
|6
|6. Texas A&M
|18-1
|631
|7
|7. Baylor
|14-2
|561
|8
|8. UCLA
|11-3
|532
|5
|9. Maryland
|13-2
|506
|10
|10. Arizona
|11-2
|503
|9
|11. Oregon
|12-3
|419
|12
|12. Michigan
|10-1
|393
|13
|12. Ohio St.
|12-2
|393
|11
|14. South Florida
|10-1
|339
|14
|15. Indiana
|11-4
|267
|17
|16. Tennessee
|12-3
|239
|18
|17. Gonzaga
|16-2
|232
|19
|18. Arkansas
|14-7
|230
|16
|19. West Virginia
|15-2
|229
|21
|20. Kentucky
|13-5
|207
|15
|21. Northwestern
|11-3
|197
|22
|22. DePaul
|10-4
|155
|20
|23. South Dakota St.
|15-2
|98
|23
|24. Georgia
|14-4
|89
|25
|25. Missouri St.
|11-2
|56
|–
Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. 45, Syracuse 9, Oklahoma St. 8, Georgia Tech 8, Stephen F Austin 6, Rice 2, Iowa St. 1, Virginia Tech 1.
