The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (29) 15-1 748 2 2. UConn 13-1 703 3 3. Louisville 18-1 667 1 4. NC State (1) 12-2 642 4 5. Stanford 17-2 634 6 6. Texas A&M 18-1 631 7 7. Baylor 14-2 561 8 8. UCLA 11-3 532 5 9. Maryland 13-2 506 10 10. Arizona 11-2 503 9 11. Oregon 12-3 419 12 12. Michigan 10-1 393 13 12. Ohio St. 12-2 393 11 14. South Florida 10-1 339 14 15. Indiana 11-4 267 17 16. Tennessee 12-3 239 18 17. Gonzaga 16-2 232 19 18. Arkansas 14-7 230 16 19. West Virginia 15-2 229 21 20. Kentucky 13-5 207 15 21. Northwestern 11-3 197 22 22. DePaul 10-4 155 20 23. South Dakota St. 15-2 98 23 24. Georgia 14-4 89 25 25. Missouri St. 11-2 56 –

Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. 45, Syracuse 9, Oklahoma St. 8, Georgia Tech 8, Stephen F Austin 6, Rice 2, Iowa St. 1, Virginia Tech 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.