The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 12:59 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Louisville (26) 16-0 746 1
2. South Carolina (4) 14-1 721 4
3. UConn 11-1 648 3
4. NC State 11-1 646 2
5. UCLA 10-2 642 5
6. Stanford 15-2 597 6
7. Texas A&M 16-1 593 8
8. Baylor 12-2 535 9
9. Arizona 11-2 488 10
10. Maryland 12-2 478 7
11. Ohio St. 10-1 462 14
12. Oregon 11-3 412 11
13. Michigan 10-1 388 12
14. South Florida 10-1 340 13
15. Kentucky 13-4 312 15
16. Arkansas 13-6 258 19
17. Indiana 10-4 257 16
18. Tennessee 12-3 221 20
19. Gonzaga 15-2 218 18
20. DePaul 9-4 160 17
21. West Virginia 13-2 144 24
22. Northwestern 9-3 106 23
23. South Dakota St. 13-2 86 25
24. Mississippi St. 8-5 85 21
25. Georgia 13-4 73 22

Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 64, Georgia Tech 25, Syracuse 20, Iowa St. 9, Rice 5, South Dakota 3, Stephen F Austin 3, Texas 2, LSU 2, Virginia Tech 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

