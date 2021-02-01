The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Louisville (26)
|16-0
|746
|1
|2. South Carolina (4)
|14-1
|721
|4
|3. UConn
|11-1
|648
|3
|4. NC State
|11-1
|646
|2
|5. UCLA
|10-2
|642
|5
|6. Stanford
|15-2
|597
|6
|7. Texas A&M
|16-1
|593
|8
|8. Baylor
|12-2
|535
|9
|9. Arizona
|11-2
|488
|10
|10. Maryland
|12-2
|478
|7
|11. Ohio St.
|10-1
|462
|14
|12. Oregon
|11-3
|412
|11
|13. Michigan
|10-1
|388
|12
|14. South Florida
|10-1
|340
|13
|15. Kentucky
|13-4
|312
|15
|16. Arkansas
|13-6
|258
|19
|17. Indiana
|10-4
|257
|16
|18. Tennessee
|12-3
|221
|20
|19. Gonzaga
|15-2
|218
|18
|20. DePaul
|9-4
|160
|17
|21. West Virginia
|13-2
|144
|24
|22. Northwestern
|9-3
|106
|23
|23. South Dakota St.
|13-2
|86
|25
|24. Mississippi St.
|8-5
|85
|21
|25. Georgia
|13-4
|73
|22
Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 64, Georgia Tech 25, Syracuse 20, Iowa St. 9, Rice 5, South Dakota 3, Stephen F Austin 3, Texas 2, LSU 2, Virginia Tech 1.
