The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Louisville (26) 16-0 746 1 2. South Carolina (4) 14-1 721 4 3. UConn 11-1 648 3 4. NC State 11-1 646 2 5. UCLA 10-2 642 5 6. Stanford 15-2 597 6 7. Texas A&M 16-1 593 8 8. Baylor 12-2 535 9 9. Arizona 11-2 488 10 10. Maryland 12-2 478 7 11. Ohio St. 10-1 462 14 12. Oregon 11-3 412 11 13. Michigan 10-1 388 12 14. South Florida 10-1 340 13 15. Kentucky 13-4 312 15 16. Arkansas 13-6 258 19 17. Indiana 10-4 257 16 18. Tennessee 12-3 221 20 19. Gonzaga 15-2 218 18 20. DePaul 9-4 160 17 21. West Virginia 13-2 144 24 22. Northwestern 9-3 106 23 23. South Dakota St. 13-2 86 25 24. Mississippi St. 8-5 85 21 25. Georgia 13-4 73 22

Others receiving votes: Missouri St. 64, Georgia Tech 25, Syracuse 20, Iowa St. 9, Rice 5, South Dakota 3, Stephen F Austin 3, Texas 2, LSU 2, Virginia Tech 1.

