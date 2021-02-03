Texas State looks for home win vs Little Rock

Arkansas-Little Rock (10-7, 6-4) vs. Texas State (11-6, 5-3) Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas-Little Rock (10-7, 6-4) vs. Texas State (11-6, 5-3)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks for its fourth straight win over Arkansas-Little Rock at Strahan Coliseum. The last victory for the Trojans at Texas State was a 77-74 win on Jan. 21, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Trojans have been led by Markquis Nowell and Ruot Monyyong. Nowell has averaged 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists while Monyyong has put up 12.9 points and 11 rebounds per game. The Bobcats have been led by juniors Mason Harrell and Caleb Asberry. Harrell has averaged 13.7 points while Asberry has put up 12.7 points per game.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Trojans have allowed just 66.3 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 76.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Nowell has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. Nowell has accounted for 16 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Trojans are 5-7 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Trojans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bobcats. Texas State has 46 assists on 79 field goals (58.2 percent) across its previous three games while Arkansas-Little Rock has assists on 46 of 67 field goals (68.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.6 percent of all possessions, which is the 23rd-highest rate in the country. Arkansas-Little Rock has turned the ball over on 22.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 311th among Division I teams).

