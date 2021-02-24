Tennessee St. seeks revenge on Morehead St.

Tennessee State (4-17, 3-15) vs. Morehead State (18-7, 15-3) Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State (4-17, 3-15) vs. Morehead State (18-7, 15-3)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State goes for the season sweep over Tennessee State after winning the previous matchup in Nashville. The teams last met on Feb. 11, when the Eagles shot 48.2 percent from the field while holding Tennessee State to just 40.7 percent en route to a 79-66 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Mark Freeman, Shakem Johnson, Ravel Moody and Josh Linder have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 87 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Freeman has been directly responsible for 63 percent of all Tennessee State field goals over the last three games. Freeman has 19 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Morehead State is a perfect 12-0 when it scores at least 69 points. The Eagles are 6-7 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee State has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 74.2 points during those contests. Morehead State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 67.7 points while giving up 58.

DID YOU KNOW: The Morehead State defense has allowed only 62.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Eagles 19th among Division I teams. The Tennessee State offense has averaged 68 points through 21 games (ranked 250th, nationally).

