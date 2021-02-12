CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Tennessee St. looks to end streak vs EKU

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Eastern Kentucky (15-5, 9-4) vs. Tennessee State (3-15, 2-13)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky looks to extend Tennessee State’s conference losing streak to six games. Tennessee State’s last OVC win came against the Eastern Illinois Panthers 65-54 on Jan. 23. Eastern Kentucky fell short in a 92-74 game at Belmont in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Mark Freeman, Shakem Johnson, Ravel Moody and Josh Linder have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 52 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wendell Green Jr. has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Eastern Kentucky field goals over the last five games. Green has accounted for 33 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Colonels. Tennessee State has 38 assists on 77 field goals (49.4 percent) over its past three matchups while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 37 of 80 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Colonels fifth among Division I teams. Tennessee State has turned the ball over on 22 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tigers 307th, nationally).

