Teasett lifts Northwestern St. over McNeese St. 69-66

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 8:16 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Carvell Teasett had 17 points off the bench to lead Northwestern State to a 69-66 win over McNeese State on Saturday.

Jamaure Gregg had 12 points for Northwestern State (7-14, 6-4 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Trenton Massner added 10 points.

The Demons forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Carlos Rosario scored a season-high 20 points for the Cowboys (8-11, 2-9). Keyshawn Feazell added 14 points and nine rebounds. Braelon Bush had four points and 11 assists.

Dru Kuxhausen, whose 12 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Cowboys, had six points. He made 20% from behind the arc (1 of 5).

The Demons improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Northwestern State defeated McNeese State 78-75 on Jan. 9.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

