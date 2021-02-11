CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Taylor leads Austin Peay…

Taylor leads Austin Peay over UT Martin 71-50

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 7:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor had 16 points and 11 rebounds to carry Austin Peay to a 71-50 win over UT Martin on Thursday. He had 14 points and seven rebounds by halftime.

Carlos Paez added 17 points for Austin Peay (12-8, 8-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Mike Peake added 13 points. Tai’Reon Joseph had 12 points.

The Governors led wire to wire and a Taylor free throw at the midpoint of the first half gave Austin Peay a double digit lead for the remaining 30 minutes. The lead grew to 34 points three times in the second half.

UT Martin was held to a season-low 18 points in the first half, shooting 30% (7 of 23) with 10 fouls and 10 turnovers.

Cameron Holden had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-12, 5-10).

Jaron Williams, the Skyhawks’ second leading scorer at 11 points per game,, scored three on 1 of 6 shooting.

UT Martin defeated Austin Peay 76-75 on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Senators seek bigger role, more doses for VA in vaccine distribution efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up