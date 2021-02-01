CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Taylor carries Austin Peay over SIU-Edwardsville 74-59

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 5:46 PM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Terry Taylor had 15 points and eight rebounds as Austin Peay got past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 74-59 on Monday.

Mike Peake had 14 points for Austin Peay (10-6, 6-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Alec Woodard added 13 points and six rebounds, and Carlos Paez had 11 points and nine assists.

Mike Adewunmi had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars (6-7, 4-3). Sidney Wilson added 12 points.

