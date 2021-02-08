Tarleton St. goes up against McMurry

McMurry vs. Tarleton St. (5-8) Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Tarleton St. Texans are…

McMurry vs. Tarleton St. (5-8)

Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tarleton St. Texans are set to battle the War Hawks of Division III McMurry. Tarleton St. is coming off a 97-26 win at home over Southwestern Adventist in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Montre’ Gipson has averaged 14.9 points for the Texans, while Tahj Small has accounted for 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MINOR: Remy Minor has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 33.3 percent of his free throws this season.

