Tarleton St. goes up against McMurry

The Associated Press

February 8, 2021, 3:30 PM

McMurry vs. Tarleton St. (5-8)

Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tarleton St. Texans are set to battle the War Hawks of Division III McMurry. Tarleton St. is coming off a 97-26 win at home over Southwestern Adventist in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Montre’ Gipson has averaged 14.9 points for the Texans, while Tahj Small has accounted for 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MINOR: Remy Minor has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 33.3 percent of his free throws this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

