CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sees delay in vaccine shipping | Weather impact on DC area | Latest COVID test results
Home » College Basketball » Strickland scores 15 to…

Strickland scores 15 to carry James Madison past Elon 78-57

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 7:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Terell Strickland posted 15 points as James Madison rolled past Elon 78-57 on Wednesday.

Matt Lewis had 14 points for James Madison (10-5, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Jalen Hodge added 13 points and Zach Jacobs had 11. Vado Morse, whose 14 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Dukes, was held to only four points.

Hunter McIntosh had 19 points for the Phoenix (3-6, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Darius Burford added 11 points and Hunter Woods had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up