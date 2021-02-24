CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Stephen F. Austin beats Northwestern State 83-57

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 10:19 PM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 21 points and nine rebounds as Stephen F. Austin rolled past Northwestern State 83-57 on Wednesday night.

David Kachelries scored 16 points for Stephen F. Austin (14-3, 11-1 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Nigel Hawkins added 14 points.

Jovan Zelenbaba had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Demons (8-15, 7-5), whose six-game win streak ended. Carvell Teasett added 12 points. Kendal Coleman had 11 rebounds.

Northwestern State scored a season-low 26 points in the second half.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Demons for the season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Northwestern State 86-74 on Jan. 20.

