Stanford looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 9:45 AM

Stanford (14-8, 10-6) vs. Washington State (13-10, 6-10)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. Stanford has won by an average of 20 points in its last nine wins over the Cougars. Washington State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 31, 2015, an 89-88 win.

FAB FRESHMEN: Washington State’s Efe Abogidi, Andrej Jakimovski and Dishon Jackson have collectively accounted for 29 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 28 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Noah Williams has accounted for 46 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 16 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Stanford is 8-0 when it limits opponents to 66 or fewer points, and 6-8 when opposing teams exceed 66 points. Washington State is 10-0 when holding opponents to 62 points or fewer, and 3-10 whenever teams score more than 62 on the Cougars.

DID YOU KNOW: Stanford is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 70.2 possessions per game.

