Stafl, Williams lift Hartford over NJIT 75-61

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 5:55 PM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Miroslav Stafl scored 17 points as Hartford defeated NJIT 75-61 on Sunday.

Austin Williams added 16 points for the Hawks (11-8, 8-6 America East Conference), while Traci Carter chipped in 15. Williams also had eight rebounds.

Hunter Marks had 11 points and seven rebounds for Hartford.

After Hartford outscored NJIT 42-28 in the first half, both teams scored 33 in the second as the hosts clinched the victory. The Hawks’ 42 first-half points marked a season high for the team.

Zach Cooks had 24 points for the Highlanders (7-9, 6-8). Antwuan Butler added 12 points. Souleymane Diakite had eight rebounds.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Highlanders with the win. NJIT defeated Hartford 67-57 on Saturday.

