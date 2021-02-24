St. Francis seeks revenge on Mt. St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s (9-10, 8-7) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (6-15, 5-12) DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mount St. Mary’s (9-10, 8-7) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (6-15, 5-12)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s goes for the season sweep over St. Francis (Pa.) after winning the previous matchup in Emmitsburg. The teams last played each other on Dec. 8, when the Mountaineers shot 50 percent from the field while limiting St. Francis (Pa.)’s shooters to just 37.7 percent en route to a 75-57 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Ramiir Dixon-Conover has averaged 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Myles Thompson has put up 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Mountaineers, Damian Chong Qui has averaged 14.8 points, four rebounds and 5.4 assists while Nana Opoku has put up 9.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dixon-Conover has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all St. Francis (Pa.) field goals over the last five games. Dixon-Conover has accounted for 28 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-6 when it allows at least 65 points and 9-4 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountaineers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Red Flash. St. Francis (Pa.) has 32 assists on 65 field goals (49.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Mount St. Mary’s has assists on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Mount St. Mary’s defense has allowed only 62 points per game to opponents, which is the 14th-lowest figure in the country. The St. Francis (Pa.) offense has put up just 69 points through 21 games (ranked 231st among Division I teams).

