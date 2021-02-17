CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » St. Francis (NY) tops…

St. Francis (NY) tops Fairleigh Dickinson 90-87

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 10:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Unique McLean and Travis Atson scored 20 points apiece as St. Francis (N.Y.) edged past Fairleigh Dickinson 90-87 on Wednesday night.

McLean made 10 of 11 free throws. He added seven rebounds.

Chauncey Hawkins had 19 points for St. Francis (7-8, 7-7 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 17 points.

Jahlil Jenkins had 27 points for the Knights (7-13, 6-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Joe Munden Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Elyjah Williams had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Knights this season. St. Francis defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 83-75 last Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Commission tells DoD to prepare for 'military AI readiness' by 2025

Has the pandemic changed your thoughts on retirement?

DoD's EHR is now operationally effective for at least some users, testing office says

SDA preparing to buy 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up