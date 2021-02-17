St. Francis looks to sweep FDU

St. Francis (NY) (6-8, 6-7) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (7-12, 6-7) Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

St. Francis (NY) (6-8, 6-7) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (7-12, 6-7)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) goes for the season sweep over Fairleigh Dickinson after winning the previous matchup in Teaneck. The teams last met on Feb. 16, when Fairleigh Dickinson made only 12 foul shots on 18 attempts while the Terriers hit 21 of 25 on their way to the 83-75 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY)’s Travis Atson, Chauncey Hawkins and Unique McLean have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ATSON: Atson has connected on 43.1 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 79.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 7-7 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Terriers. Fairleigh Dickinson has an assist on 48 of 80 field goals (60 percent) over its previous three outings while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson has made 8.2 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among NEC teams. The Knights have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

