St. Francis, FDU meet in conference play

St. Francis (NY) (5-8, 5-7) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (7-11, 6-6)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes meet as St. Francis (NY) battles Fairleigh Dickinson. Both programs are coming off of losses in their last game. Fairleigh Dickinson lost 95-86 at home to Wagner on Saturday, while St. Francis (NY) fell 80-66 at St. Francis (Pa.) on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: St. Francis (NY)’s Travis Atson, Chauncey Hawkins and Unique McLean have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 44 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Knights have scored 79.4 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ATSON: Atson has connected on 40.7 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 76 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 7-6 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Knights have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. Fairleigh Dickinson has an assist on 54 of 84 field goals (64.3 percent) over its previous three contests while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 41 of 89 field goals (46.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson has made 8.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among NEC teams. The Knights have averaged 9.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

