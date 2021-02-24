CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Southern Utah beats Northern Arizona 85-80

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 10:32 PM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Maizen Fausett and Dre Marin scored 21 points apiece as Southern Utah narrowly defeated Northern Arizona 85-80 on Wednesday night.

John Knight III added 16 points for Southern Utah (16-3, 9-2 Big Sky Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Marquis Moore had 13 points. Fausett and Marin combined for 15 of the Thunderbirds’ 34 rebounds.

Cameron Shelton had 25 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks (5-14, 4-9). Nik Mains added 18 points. Isaiah Lewis had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Northern Arizona scored a season-high 46 points in the first half.

