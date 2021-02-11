Southern Miss looks to end streak vs N. Texas

North Texas (10-6, 6-2) vs. Southern Miss (7-12, 3-9) Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Texas (10-6, 6-2) vs. Southern Miss (7-12, 3-9)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks to extend Southern Miss’s conference losing streak to seven games. Southern Miss’ last CUSA win came against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 64-59 on Jan. 16. North Texas beat Louisiana Tech by two points at home in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors. Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, James Reese, Thomas Bell and Rubin Jones have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Golden Eagles have scored 66.1 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JAVION: Hamlet has connected on 31.4 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Southern Miss is 0-8 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 7-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: North Texas is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Mean Green are 2-6 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Texas defense has allowed only 62.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 23rd-best mark in the country. The Southern Miss offense has produced just 65.1 points through 19 games (ranked 283rd among Division I teams).

