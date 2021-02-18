CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Skipper-Brown lifts E. Illinois over Murray St. 68-59

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 10:53 PM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Skipper-Brown recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Eastern Illinois to a 68-59 win over Murray State on Thursday night.

Marvin Johnson had 18 points and six rebounds for Eastern Illinois (8-16, 5-12 Ohio Valley Conference). Deang Deang added 10 points.

Josiah Wallace, the Panthers’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, was held to seven points (3-of-10 shooting).

Chico Carter Jr. had 21 points for the Racers (12-10, 9-8), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. KJ Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tevin Brown had 11 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Racers on the season. Eastern Illinois defeated Murray State 74-68 on Jan. 7.

