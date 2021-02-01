CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Shannon, No. 13 Texas…

Shannon, No. 13 Texas Tech outlast No. 9 Oklahoma 57-52

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 11:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points, including four free throws in the final 39 seconds, and No. 13 Texas Tech beat ninth-ranked Oklahoma 57-52 on Monday night, ending a five-game winning streak by the short-handed Sooners that included three in a row over Top-10 teams.

Texas Tech (13-5, 5-4 Big 12) had its largest lead at 50-40 when Kevin McCullar made a 3-pointer and then assisted on a 3-pointer by Shannon with 3:21 left.

But Oklahoma (11-5, 6-4), which had missed 13 of its previous 15 shots, responded with seven points in a row, including Umoja Gibson stealing a ball from McCullar and then making a 3-pointer with 2:18 left. Gibson, who led the Sooners with 14 points, made another 3 with 1:01 left to get within 52-50 before Shannon converted at the line.

Oklahoma was without starting guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols.

NO. 25 DRAKE 95, ILLINOIS STATE 60

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tremell Murphy scored 30 points and No. 25 Drake rolled past Illinois State 95-60 on Monday night in the Bulldogs’ first game as a ranked team in nearly 13 years.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 18 points for the Bulldogs (17-0, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference), who improved to 37-4 in the Knapp Center under coach Darian DeVries.

Antonio Reeves led Illinois State (5-12, 2-9) with 20 points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pandemic stimulus underscores agency challenges with identity management

Has the pandemic changed your thoughts on retirement?

SDA preparing to by 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

Federal employees could face discipline for ignoring mask mandate, task force says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up