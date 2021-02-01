Shannon, No. 13 Texas Tech outlast No. 9 Oklahoma 57-52

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points, including four free throws in the final 39 seconds, and No. 13 Texas Tech…

Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points, including four free throws in the final 39 seconds, and No. 13 Texas Tech beat ninth-ranked Oklahoma 57-52 on Monday night, ending a five-game winning streak by the short-handed Sooners that included three in a row over Top-10 teams.

Texas Tech (13-5, 5-4 Big 12) had its largest lead at 50-40 when Kevin McCullar made a 3-pointer and then assisted on a 3-pointer by Shannon with 3:21 left.

But Oklahoma (11-5, 6-4), which had missed 13 of its previous 15 shots, responded with seven points in a row, including Umoja Gibson stealing a ball from McCullar and then making a 3-pointer with 2:18 left. Gibson, who led the Sooners with 14 points, made another 3 with 1:01 left to get within 52-50 before Shannon converted at the line.

Oklahoma was without starting guards Austin Reaves and Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols.

NO. 25 DRAKE 95, ILLINOIS STATE 60

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tremell Murphy scored 30 points and No. 25 Drake rolled past Illinois State 95-60 on Monday night in the Bulldogs’ first game as a ranked team in nearly 13 years.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 18 points for the Bulldogs (17-0, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference), who improved to 37-4 in the Knapp Center under coach Darian DeVries.

Antonio Reeves led Illinois State (5-12, 2-9) with 20 points.

