SFA looks to sweep UNO

Stephen F. Austin (11-3, 8-1) vs. New Orleans (4-12, 3-5) Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stephen F. Austin (11-3, 8-1) vs. New Orleans (4-12, 3-5)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans seeks revenge on Stephen F. Austin after dropping the first matchup in Nacogdoches. The teams last met on Jan. 2, when the Lumberjacks shot 56.5 percent from the field while holding New Orleans to just 48.9 percent en route to an 11-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: New Orleans has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Damion Rosser, Troy Green, Derek St. Hilaire and Lamont Berzat have collectively accounted for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Privateers points over the last five games.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Privateers have scored 78.3 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Cameron Johnson has connected on 46.8 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 68.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-11 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 74.

STREAK SCORING: New Orleans has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90.7 points while giving up 72.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin offense has scored 81.9 points per game this season, ranking the Lumberjacks 20th among Division I teams. The New Orleans defense has allowed 76 points per game to opponents (ranked 259th overall).

