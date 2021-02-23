Seton Hall looks to sweep Butler

Seton Hall (13-9, 10-6) vs. Butler (7-13, 6-11) Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler seeks revenge…

Seton Hall (13-9, 10-6) vs. Butler (7-13, 6-11)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler seeks revenge on Seton Hall after dropping the first matchup in Newark. The teams last played on Jan. 2, when Butler made only five free throws on nine attempts while the Pirates hit 17 of 20 en route to a 68-60 victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Bryce Nze, Chuck Harris, Jair Bolden and Aaron Thompson have collectively accounted for 62 percent of Butler’s scoring this season including 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Seton Hall, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jared Rhoden, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have combined to account for 72 percent of all Seton Hall scoring, including 87 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Mamukelashvili has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Seton Hall field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Butler is 0-9 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 7-4 when it scores at least 61.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pirates. Butler has an assist on 40 of 60 field goals (66.7 percent) across its past three matchups while Seton Hall has assists on 36 of 71 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big East team. The Pirates have averaged 20.9 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.