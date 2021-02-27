SD State looks to sweep Kansas City

Kansas City (11-11, 7-6) vs. South Dakota State (14-6, 10-4) Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas City (11-11, 7-6) vs. South Dakota State (14-6, 10-4)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State goes for the season sweep over Kansas City after winning the previous matchup in Brookings. The teams last met on Feb. 26, when the Jackrabbits shot 63.2 percent from the field while holding Kansas City to just 33.3 percent en route to an 18-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas City’s Brandon McKissic, Marvin Nesbitt Jr. and Zion Williams have collectively scored 36 percent of the team’s points this season, including 73 percent of all Roos scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: McKissic has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Kansas City field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 34 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jackrabbits have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Roos. South Dakota State has 41 assists on 81 field goals (50.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while Kansas City has assists on 32 of 66 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Kansas City defense has held opponents to just 61.1 points per game, the 11th-lowest in Division I. South Dakota State has given up an average of 72.6 points through 20 games (ranked 214th, nationally).

