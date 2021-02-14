SD, N. Dakota meet in conference play

South Dakota (11-8, 10-4) vs. North Dakota (7-15, 7-9) Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 3:30 p.m.…

South Dakota (11-8, 10-4) vs. North Dakota (7-15, 7-9)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Summit League foes meet as South Dakota squares off against North Dakota. South Dakota came up short in an 85-76 game at North Dakota in its last outing. North Dakota is coming off an 85-76 home win over South Dakota in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: North Dakota’s Filip Rebraca has averaged 17 points and 7.2 rebounds while Tyree Ihenacho has put up nine points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Coyotes, Stanley Umude has averaged 21.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while A.J. Plitzuweit has put up 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Umude has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all South Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and seven assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Fighting Hawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Coyotes. North Dakota has an assist on 40 of 84 field goals (47.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while South Dakota has assists on 35 of 79 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Dakota offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-lowest rate in the nation. The North Dakota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 259th among Division I teams).

