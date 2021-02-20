CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Scott scores 16 to…

Scott scores 16 to lead Portland St. over Idaho 71-40

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 5:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — James Scott posted 16 points as Portland State easily beat Idaho 71-40 on Saturday.

Jacob Eyman had 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Portland State (8-9, 5-5 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Kyle Greeley added six rebounds.

Idaho totaled 16 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Damen Thacker had 13 points for the Vandals (0-19, 0-16), who have now lost 19 games in a row to start the season.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Vandals for the season. Portland State defeated Idaho 84-64 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up