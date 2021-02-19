CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Scheierman leads S. Dakota…

Scheierman leads S. Dakota St. over North Dakota St. 68-67

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 11:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Baylor Scheierman had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists and Charlie Easley made a 3-pointer with 17.6 seconds left as South Dakota State edged past North Dakota State 68-67 on Friday night.

Matt Dentlinger had 13 points for South Dakota State (13-5, 9-3 Summit League). Alex Arians added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Douglas Wilson, the Jackrabbits’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, had only 4 points (2 of 10).

After heading to the locker room at the half with a 40-34 lead, South Dakota State managed to hang on for the one-point victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Jackrabbits’ 28 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Sam Griesel had 17 points for the Bison (11-10, 11-5). Rocky Kreuser added 13 points. Tyree Eady had 13 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 77-75 on Dec. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Health agency CIOs see no going back from pandemic transformations

RAND studies show devastating effects and climate of military sexual assault, harassment

CBP names Bhagowalia as its permanent CIO

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up