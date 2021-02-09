CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Variant in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Schakel, San Diego State…

Schakel, San Diego State roll past San Jose State 85-54

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 1:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Schakel scored 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers and making all nine of his free throws and San Diego State rolled to an 85-54 win over San Jose State on Monday night.

Nathan Mensah had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Aztecs (14-4, 8-3 Mountain West Conference), who won their fifth straight. Joshua Tomaic added 12 points and seven rebounds. Trey Pulliam scored 10 points with five assists. Keshad Johnson grabbed 13 rebounds.

Jalen Dalcourt had 13 points for the Spartans (5-12, 3-10). Trey Smith added 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

Schedule F is gone, but the debate continues in Congress

New VA secretary 'digging in' on agency's collective bargaining challenges

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up