San Diego St. looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

San Jose State (5-12, 3-10) vs. San Diego State (14-4, 8-3) Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Wednesday, 11…

San Jose State (5-12, 3-10) vs. San Diego State (14-4, 8-3)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over San Jose State. In its last six wins against the Spartans, San Diego State has won by an average of 20 points. San Jose State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 7, 2017, a 76-71 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: San Diego State has relied on senior leadership while San Jose State has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Jordan Schakel, Terrell Gomez, Trey Pulliam and Joshua Tomaic have combined to account for 43 percent of San Diego State’s scoring this season. On the other bench, freshmen Ralph Agee, Jalen Dalcourt and Sebastian Mendoza have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this year and have accounted for 55 percent of all Spartans points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Schakel has connected on 44.8 percent of the 116 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 18 for 34 over the last five games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: San Jose State has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 86.4 points during those contests. San Diego State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 62.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aztecs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spartans. San Diego State has 57 assists on 96 field goals (59.4 percent) over its past three outings while San Jose State has assists on 34 of 68 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Aztecs ninth among Division I teams. The San Jose State offense has averaged 66 points through 17 games (ranked 277th, nationally).

