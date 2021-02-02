San Diego St. looks to extend streak vs NM

San Diego State (13-4, 7-3) vs. New Mexico (5-11, 1-11) Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego State (13-4, 7-3) vs. New Mexico (5-11, 1-11)

Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State looks for its fifth straight conference win against New Mexico. San Diego State’s last MWC loss came against the Utah State Aggies 64-59 on Jan. 16. New Mexico lost 65-55 at Fresno State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: San Diego State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Matt Mitchell, Jordan Schakel, Nathan Mensah, Terrell Gomez and Trey Pulliam have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all Aztecs scoring this season, though that figure has dropped to 34 percent over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Aztecs have scored 75.7 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 71.8 per game they managed against non-conference foes.MIGHTY MATT: Mitchell has connected on 42.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: New Mexico is 0-8 when opposing teams score 68 or more points. San Diego State is a perfect 11-0 when its offense scores at least 69 points. The Aztecs have averaged 86.6 points per game over their last five.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aztecs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Lobos. New Mexico has an assist on 38 of 79 field goals (48.1 percent) across its previous three contests while San Diego State has assists on 64 of 101 field goals (63.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State defense has allowed only 61 points per game to opponents, which is the 10th-lowest figure in the country. The New Mexico offense has put up just 63.6 points through 16 games (ranked 288th among Division I teams).

