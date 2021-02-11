Samford looks for road win vs VMI

Samford (6-10, 2-7) vs. VMI (10-10, 5-6) Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford looks for…

Samford (6-10, 2-7) vs. VMI (10-10, 5-6)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford looks for its fourth straight win over VMI at Cameron Hall. VMI’s last win at home against the Bulldogs came on Jan. 21, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Samford has relied heavily on its seniors. A.J. Staton-McCray, Jacob Tryon, Jalen Dupree and Preston Parks have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 53 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Keydets have scored 80 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 71.3 per game they put up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jake Stephens has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all VMI field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has accounted for 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-6 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 10-4 when it scores at least 73.

STREAK STATS: Samford has scored 78 points per game and allowed 85.3 over its three-game road losing streak. VMI has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90.3 points while giving up 79.

DID YOU KNOW: The Samford offense has scored 80.1 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs 29th among Division I teams. The VMI defense has allowed 76.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 277th overall).

