Sabally, No. 12 Oregon women slip past UC Davis, 63-57

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 11:17 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Erin Boley had 17 points and eight rebounds, Nyara Sabally scored 13 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, and No. 12 Oregon beat UC Davis 63-57 on Saturday night.

Sedona Prince added 12 points for Oregon (12-3).

The Ducks, who announced the game on Wednesday, played for the first time since beating Washington on Jan. 24. Their program was put on pause due to COVID-19 protocols and had three games postponed.

Sabally scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter before Boley converted a three-point play to give Oregon a seven-point lead with 6:14 to play. Evanne Turner made a layup and then Sage Stobbart made back-to-back baskets to trim UCD’s deficit to 53-52 but Sabally hit a 3 and then made a layup and the Aggies got the deficit no closer than four.

Turner finished with 19 points and Stobbart scored 11 for UC Davis (5-1). Mackenzie Trpcic had six points, eight rebounds and career-high 13 assists.

