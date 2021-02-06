CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » S. Dakota St. beats…

S. Dakota St. beats South Dakota 89-78

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 11:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson and Matt Dentlinger scored 21 points apiece as South Dakota State topped South Dakota 89-78 on Saturday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for South Dakota State (11-4, 7-2 Summit League). Noah Freidel added 10 points.

Stanley Umude had 34 points for the Coyotes (11-7, 10-3), whose 10-game win streak ended with the loss. A.J. Plitzuweit added 20 points. Xavier Fuller had eight rebounds.

The Jackrabbits registered their first win in three tries against the Coyotes this season. In the most recent matchup, South Dakota defeated South Dakota State 64-56 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmakers press USPS to deliver 'medical-grade' masks to public

Navy plans to implement nearly 60 recommendations to better inclusivity and diversity

Biden launches ‘urgent initiative’ to improve cybersecurity capabilities

Biden calls for agency ideas to win the race for national security talent

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up