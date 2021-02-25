S. Carolina looks to extend streak vs Georgia

South Carolina (5-12, 3-10) vs. Georgia (14-9, 7-9) Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

South Carolina (5-12, 3-10) vs. Georgia (14-9, 7-9)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia. South Carolina has won by an average of 10 points in its last nine wins over the Bulldogs. Georgia’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2016, a 65-64 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Georgia’s Sahvir Wheeler has averaged 14.1 points and 7.2 assists while Toumani Camara has put up 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Gamecocks, AJ Lawson has averaged 17.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while Keyshawn Bryant has put up 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wheeler has accounted for 51 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: South Carolina is 0-11 when it allows at least 75 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Georgia is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent or less. The Bulldogs are 3-9 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked second in the SEC with an average of 74.9 possessions per game. The fast-paced Bulldogs have pushed that total to 76.3 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.