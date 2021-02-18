S. Carolina faces tough test vs No. 20 Mizzou

No. 20 Missouri (13-6, 6-6) vs. South Carolina (5-10, 3-8) Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

No. 20 Missouri (13-6, 6-6) vs. South Carolina (5-10, 3-8)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Missouri presents a tough challenge for South Carolina. South Carolina has won one of its five games against ranked opponents this season. Missouri fell 80-70 at Georgia on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Missouri has benefited heavily from its seniors. Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tilmon, Mark Smith and Kobe Brown have collectively accounted for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 90 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Gamecocks have scored 75.8 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DRU: D. Smith has connected on 39 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: South Carolina is 0-10 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Gamecocks are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 71 points or fewer and 0-10 when opponents exceed 71 points. The Tigers are 9-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or worse, and 4-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive South Carolina defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.1 percent of all possessions, the 28th-best rate among Division I teams. Missouri has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18 percent through 19 games (ranking the Tigers 259th).

