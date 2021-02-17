CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Rutgers looks to knock…

Rutgers looks to knock off No. 3 Michigan

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rutgers (12-7, 8-7) vs. No. 3 Michigan (14-1, 9-1)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan looks to give Rutgers its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. Rutgers’ last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini 91-88 on Dec. 20, 2020. Michigan remains No. 3 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Wisconsin last week.

STEPPING UP: Ron Harper Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Scarlet Knights. Jacob Young is also a primary contributor, producing 14.1 points per game. The Wolverines have been led by Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 14.9 points and 7.7 rebounds.ROBUST RON: Harper has connected on 32.7 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 70.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Rutgers is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 69.4 percent of its free throws. The Scarlet Knights are 5-7 when they shoot below 69.4 percent from the line.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Rutgers’s Young has attempted 54 3-pointers and connected on 38.9 percent of them, and is 9 for 21 over the last five games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Michigan has held opposing teams to 37.5 percent shooting from the field this year, the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Has the pandemic changed your thoughts on retirement?

Oversight offices see glimmers of progress in DoD, VA electronic health records

Digital modernization saves NASA 'a lot of time, effort and money’

SDA preparing to by 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up