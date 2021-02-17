Rutgers looks to knock off No. 3 Michigan

Rutgers (12-7, 8-7) vs. No. 3 Michigan (14-1, 9-1) Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rutgers (12-7, 8-7) vs. No. 3 Michigan (14-1, 9-1)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan looks to give Rutgers its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. Rutgers’ last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini 91-88 on Dec. 20, 2020. Michigan remains No. 3 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Wisconsin last week.

STEPPING UP: Ron Harper Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Scarlet Knights. Jacob Young is also a primary contributor, producing 14.1 points per game. The Wolverines have been led by Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 14.9 points and 7.7 rebounds.ROBUST RON: Harper has connected on 32.7 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 70.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Rutgers is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 69.4 percent of its free throws. The Scarlet Knights are 5-7 when they shoot below 69.4 percent from the line.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Rutgers’s Young has attempted 54 3-pointers and connected on 38.9 percent of them, and is 9 for 21 over the last five games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Michigan has held opposing teams to 37.5 percent shooting from the field this year, the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.