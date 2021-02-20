CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Ross scores 31 to carry Iona past MAAC leader Monmouth 88-65

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 9:50 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Ross scored 31 points, hitting five 3-pointers, as Iona swept league-leading Monmouth 88-65 on Saturday night.

Iona edged Monmouth 91-86 on Friday. Saturday’s game was originally scheduled as the first conference game of the season only to be rescheduled multiple times.

Asante Gist added 15 points for Iona (8-5, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dylan van Eyck added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Ryan Myers had 12 points.

Deion Hammond had 16 points for the Hawks (10-7, 10-6). Myles Foster and Melik Martin each added 11 points.

