CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Crippling weather hampers vaccine rollout | Prince William Co. sets return to classes | How do we know vaccines are safe? | Latest COVID test results
Home » College Basketball » Rogers, Spasojevic lead UMBC…

Rogers, Spasojevic lead UMBC over NJIT 75-71

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 7:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Darnell Rogers had 17 points to lead five Maryland-Baltimore County players in double figures as the Retrievers narrowly beat NJIT 75-71 on Tuesday.

Dimitrije Spasojevic added 13 points, R.J. Eytle-Rock chipped in 12 and Jacob Boonyasith and Brandon Horvath each had 10 for UMBC (11-4, 7-3 America East Conference). Spasojevic and Eytle-Rock each posted seven rebounds.

Zach Cooks had 21 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (6-8, 5-7). Dylan O’Hearn added 16 points and Diego Willis had six rebounds.

The Retrievers evened the season series against the Highlanders with the win. NJIT defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 69-65 on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

Federal employees could face discipline for ignoring mask mandate, task force says

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Agencies ‘building back better’ after SolarWinds breach, top Biden cyber official says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up