Robert Morris looks to end streak vs Youngstown St.

Youngstown State (8-10, 4-10) vs. Robert Morris (3-9, 2-7) UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Youngstown State (8-10, 4-10) vs. Robert Morris (3-9, 2-7)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State looks to extend Robert Morris’s conference losing streak to seven games. Robert Morris’ last Horizon win came against the Milwaukee Panthers 67-64 on Jan. 1. Youngstown State fell 77-72 at home to Detroit in its last outing.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Naz Bohannon has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Youngstown State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Youngstown State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 8-4 when scoring at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Youngstown State has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points, while allowing 85.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 14.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 10.1 times per game this season.

