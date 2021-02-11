Robert Morris looks to end streak vs Oakland

Oakland (8-15, 8-8) vs. Robert Morris (3-11, 2-9) UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oakland (8-15, 8-8) vs. Robert Morris (3-11, 2-9)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland looks to extend Robert Morris’s conference losing streak to nine games. Robert Morris’ last Horizon win came against the Milwaukee Panthers 67-64 on Jan. 1. Oakland came up short in an 80-78 game to Cleveland State in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Robert Morris’ AJ Bramah has averaged 21 points and 10.3 rebounds while Jon Williams has put up 9.8 points and 5.1 assists. For the Golden Grizzlies, Jalen Moore has averaged 18.7 points and eight assists while Daniel Oladapo has put up 11.3 points and 8.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Moore has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 30 field goals and 41 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 8-4 when scoring at least 73.

BEHIND THE ARC: Oakland’s Oladapo has attempted one 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is ranked first among Horizon teams with an average of 71.9 possessions per game.

