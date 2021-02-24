CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | Local praise for COVID relief bill | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Rider, St. Pete's meet…

Rider, St. Pete’s meet in conference play

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Rider (4-13, 4-10) vs. St. Peter’s (11-8, 8-6)

Yanitelli Center, Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits St. Peter’s in a MAAC matchup. Rider fell short in a 93-68 game at Quinnipiac on Sunday. St. Peter’s lost 51-50 loss at home to Marist on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: St. Peter’s’ KC Ndefo has averaged 12.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 blocks while Daryl Banks III has put up 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Broncs, Dwight Murray Jr. has averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson has put up 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds.DOMINANT DWIGHT: Murray has connected on 39 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 86.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Rider is 0-11 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Rider has scored 62.3 points per game and allowed 79.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Peter’s defense has allowed only 61.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Peacocks 10th among Division I teams. The Rider offense has averaged 67.6 points through 17 games (ranked 253rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

IG: Pentagon disregarded auditors, overpaid contractors by as much as $97M

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up