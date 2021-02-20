CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Richardson, Cummings lead Colgate over Boston U. 82-72

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 3:48 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tucker Richardson and Nelly Cummings scored 17 points apiece as Colgate won its ninth straight game, defeating Boston University 82-72 on Saturday. Jeff Woodward added 15 points for the Raiders. Cummings also had six rebounds, while Woodward posted three assists.

Jordan Burns had 11 points and seven assists for Colgate (10-1, 10-1 Patriot League).

Jack Ferguson, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Raiders, had only 6 points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Sukhmail Mathon had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Terriers (5-7, 5-7). Javante McCoy added 15 points. Fletcher Tynen had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Raiders are undefeated in three games against the Terriers this season. Most recently, Colgate defeated Boston University 89-45 on Jan. 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

