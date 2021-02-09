Rhode Island, St. Louis meet in conference play

Rhode Island (9-11, 6-7) vs. Saint Louis (8-3, 1-2) Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A10…

Rhode Island (9-11, 6-7) vs. Saint Louis (8-3, 1-2)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as Rhode Island takes on Saint Louis. Rhode Island fell short in a 75-63 game to UMass in its last outing. Saint Louis is coming off a 70-59 win over Saint Bonaventure in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Jordan Goodwin, Javonte Perkins and Hasahn French have collectively accounted for 49 percent of all Saint Louis scoring this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Rhode Island, Fatts Russell, Jeremy Sheppard, Antwan Walker and Makhel Mitchell have combined to account for 60 percent of all Rhode Island scoring.FATTS IS A FORCE: Russell has connected on 25 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 83.9 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Saint Louis is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes five or more 3-pointers. The Billikens are 0-3 when the team hits fewer than five threes.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Billikens have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rams. Saint Louis has 51 assists on 77 field goals (66.2 percent) across its past three contests while Rhode Island has assists on 42 of 74 field goals (56.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis is ranked first among A10 teams with an average of 80.6 points per game.

