Radford seeks revenge on Winthrop

Winthrop (17-1, 14-1) vs. Radford (13-8, 12-3) Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop goes for…

Winthrop (17-1, 14-1) vs. Radford (13-8, 12-3)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop goes for the season sweep over Radford after winning the previous matchup in Radford. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 11, when the Eagles shot 49.2 percent from the field en route to an 80-64 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: The dynamic Chandler Vaudrin is averaging 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists to lead the charge for the Eagles. Charles Falden is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.6 points per game. The Highlanders have been led by Fah’Mir Ali, who is averaging 10.4 points.CLUTCH CHANDLER: Vaudrin has connected on 36.8 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also made 67.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Radford is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Highlanders are 8-8 when they record more than 13 turnovers. The Winthrop defense has created 16.8 turnovers per game in Big South play and 18.7 per game over its last three.

STREAK SCORING: Winthrop has won its last seven road games, scoring 85 points, while allowing 69.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Eagles 18th among Division I teams. Radford has turned the ball over on 23.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Highlanders 323rd, nationally).

