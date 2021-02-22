Quinnipiac looks to sweep Iona

Iona (8-5, 6-3) vs. Quinnipiac (8-9, 6-7) People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona seeks…

Iona (8-5, 6-3) vs. Quinnipiac (8-9, 6-7)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona seeks revenge on Quinnipiac after dropping the first matchup in Hamden. The teams last played each other on Feb. 17, when Iona made just seven free throws on 10 attempts while the Bobcats went 19 for 25 en route to a four-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Iona’s Isaiah Ross, Asante Gist and Dylan van Eyck have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.ROBUST ROSS: Ross has connected on 41.8 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Quinnipiac is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 8-4 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Iona is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Gaels are 3-5 when they record more than 13 turnovers. Quinnipiac’s created 11.8 turnovers per game in conference play and 13.3 per game over its last three.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Quinnipiac has held opposing teams to 38.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

