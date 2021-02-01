CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Purdue’s plane diverted to Indy because of mechanical issues

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 11:29 PM

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue’s charter flight was diverted to Indianapolis on Monday night because of mechanical problems, the athletic department said.

The 24th-ranked Boilermakers left their campus in West Lafayette, bound for Maryland, where they were scheduled to take on the Terrapins on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by the team, Purdue was scheduled to change planes in Indy before resuming the trip.

The news came less than 12 hours after the Boilermakers (12-6, 7-4 Big Ten) moved into the Top 25 for the first time season.

Purdue has won five of its last six and has beaten four ranked teams this season. Sasha Stefanovic leads the conference in 3-point shooting percentage (45.6%) but is expected to miss his third straight game since testing positive for COVID-19.

