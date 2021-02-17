CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Prim scores 29 to…

Prim scores 29 to lead Missouri St. past S. Illinois 68-53

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 11:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Gaige Prim had a career-high 29 points, 21 rebounds and six assists as Missouri State beat Southern Illinois 68-53 on Wednesday night.

Demarcus Sharp had 10 points and seven rebounds for Missouri State (15-5, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game.

Lance Jones had 13 points for the Salukis (10-10, 4-10). Ben Harvey added 11 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Salukis on the season. Missouri State defeated Southern Illinois 65-53 on Feb. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up